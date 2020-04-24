Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 6.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares traded up 6.5% on Wednesday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as high as $78.06 and last traded at $77.45, 11,345,571 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 15,095,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

