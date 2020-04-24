Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 731% compared to the average volume of 506 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $812.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sleep Number by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $22,426,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $5,535,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 3,985.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

