QEP Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:QEP)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,437 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 652% compared to the typical daily volume of 324 call options.

In other QEP Resources news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares in the company, valued at $86,235.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,370,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth $14,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter worth $12,991,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in QEP Resources by 1,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,516,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 2,375,753 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $8,999,000.

NYSE:QEP opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.06. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.18 million. On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

