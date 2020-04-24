Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,838 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,042% compared to the average daily volume of 599 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $165,000.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Nevro has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $148.05. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

