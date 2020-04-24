Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,055 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,323% compared to the average volume of 285 call options.

NYSE:BC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 161.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $15,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

