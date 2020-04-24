Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,623 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 941% compared to the typical volume of 252 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

