Myokardia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,777 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,691% compared to the average daily volume of 546 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYOK. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Get Myokardia alerts:

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,144.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,204 shares of company stock valued at $500,495. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at $74,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,182,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 454,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 282,699 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 195,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,929,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.10. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.