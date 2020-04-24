Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,467 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 760% compared to the average volume of 403 call options.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $7,597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 271,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

