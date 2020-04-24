American Campus Communities Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,154 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,493% compared to the typical volume of 134 call options.

NYSE:ACC opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.90. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

ACC has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

