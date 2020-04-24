Kansas City Southern Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,034 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 1,896 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $128.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day moving average is $148.76.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

