Immunomedics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,564 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average volume of 4,282 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Immunomedics by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 1,610,550 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,724,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,802,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMU stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

