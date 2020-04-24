Alamos Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,735 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 636 call options.

AGI opened at $7.68 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 34.6% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 109,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $878,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,742,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

