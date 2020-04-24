Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $578.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.