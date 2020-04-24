Newell Brands (NWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Newell Brands to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 927,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.