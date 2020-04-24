Johnson Controls International (JCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.50-2.60 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JCI opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

