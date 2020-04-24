Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMP opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

