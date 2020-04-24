Huntsman (HUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntsman stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.19. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,517,924.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,559,820 shares in the company, valued at $98,798,001.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Earnings History for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American Campus Communities Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
American Campus Communities Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Kansas City Southern Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Kansas City Southern Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Immunomedics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Immunomedics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Alamos Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Alamos Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Virtus Investment Partners Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Virtus Investment Partners Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Newell Brands Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Newell Brands Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report