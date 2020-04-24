Huntsman (HUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntsman stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.19. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,517,924.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,559,820 shares in the company, valued at $98,798,001.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

