AON (AON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AON to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AON opened at $174.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.94. AON has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average is $199.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

