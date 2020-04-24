Exxon Mobil (XOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XOM stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

