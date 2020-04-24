AdvanSix (ASIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.20 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 34,400 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $494,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,652.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,973.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 324,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,456.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 63,295 shares of company stock valued at $816,555. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

