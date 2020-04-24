Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.60-5.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.60-5.70 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EL opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day moving average is $191.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

