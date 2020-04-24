Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 5.60-5.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.60-5.70 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EL opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day moving average is $191.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Earnings History for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American Campus Communities Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
American Campus Communities Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Kansas City Southern Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Kansas City Southern Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Immunomedics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Immunomedics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Alamos Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Alamos Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Virtus Investment Partners Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Virtus Investment Partners Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Newell Brands Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday
Newell Brands Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report