Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSXP opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Phillips 66 Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

