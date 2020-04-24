Phillips 66 (PSX) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PSX opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

