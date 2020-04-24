Clorox (CLX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 6.10-6.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.10-6.25 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $189.92 on Friday. Clorox has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Earnings History for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

