Charter Communications (CHTR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $499.12 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $615.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.59.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

