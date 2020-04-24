Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $45.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Southwest Airlines traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 7952853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.