Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $9.35. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Commscope shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 1,407,600 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Commscope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Commscope by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,326,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,240,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,858,000 after buying an additional 2,896,557 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,313,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,965,000 after buying an additional 616,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commscope by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after buying an additional 1,480,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,667,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,589 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

