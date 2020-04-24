Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $643.32, but opened at $686.72. Tesla shares last traded at $708.66, with a volume of 8,105,558 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $579.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $357,994,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

