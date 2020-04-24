Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading 36.7% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) rose 36.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.01, approximately 170,591,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 440% from the average daily volume of 31,583,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.08% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Cfra raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective (down from $15.25) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.54.

In other Snap news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 32,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $569,060.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,385,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,854.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,627,204 shares of company stock worth $53,859,838 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Snap by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $11,897,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

