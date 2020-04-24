Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $147.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paypal traded as high as $116.00 and last traded at $115.19, 12,860,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 9,582,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.54.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paypal by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,796 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

