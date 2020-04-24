Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Up 7.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shot up 7.5% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.00, 1,566,111 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,034,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0071 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Several research firms have commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $413.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.38.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Enerplus by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 17,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

