Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$0.20

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Crew Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.

TSE CR opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

