Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$108.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$160.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities raised Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$159.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.75.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$93.87 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$67.15 and a twelve month high of C$157.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$94.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$132.63.

In other news, Director Claude R. L’heureux bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$270,000. Also, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$405,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

