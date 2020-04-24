Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

TSE:CVE opened at C$4.38 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$14.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,181,160.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

