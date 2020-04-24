Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) has been trending negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Virgin Australia earned a coverage optimism score of -2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Virgin Australia stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Virgin Australia has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

