The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Unilever Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $62.90.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.