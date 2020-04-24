PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

PRRFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $424.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.52.

