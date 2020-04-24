Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Share Price

News stories about Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Premier Foods earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

PFODF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

