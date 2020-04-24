Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.60

News headlines about Novartis (NYSE:NVS) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novartis earned a coverage optimism score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
These are some of the media stories that may have effected Novartis’ score:
- Novartis announces data showing Jakavi® (ruxolitinib) more effective than best available therapy in acute graft-versus-host disease | Small Molecules | News Channels – PipelineReview.com (pipelinereview.com)
- Factors Setting the Tone for Novartis’ (NVS) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq (nasdaq.com)
- Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (americanbankingnews.com)
- Novartis Wins Appeals Court Ruling Over Gilenya Patent – Bloomberg Law (news.bloomberglaw.com)
- Novartis donates $150000 to Cyprus Ministry of Health – Cyprus Mail (cyprus-mail.com)
NYSE NVS opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $202.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.
