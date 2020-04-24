Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.60

News headlines about Novartis (NYSE:NVS) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novartis earned a coverage optimism score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $202.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

