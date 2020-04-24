Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.33

News articles about Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf earned a media sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TSE HAL opened at C$14.63 on Friday. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf has a 12 month low of C$11.73 and a 12 month high of C$19.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.37.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.