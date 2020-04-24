Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Share Price

News headlines about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have been trending negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a daily sentiment score of -2.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have commented on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

NYSE INFY opened at $8.79 on Friday. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

