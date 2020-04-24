Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Given News Sentiment Rating of -1.50

News headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FISI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

