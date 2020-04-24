Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Set at C$340.00 by Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) received a C$340.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$328.17.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$319.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$365.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$303.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$320.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3685481 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$788,560.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.