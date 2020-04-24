Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Set at C$340.00 by Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) received a C$340.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.80 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$328.17.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$319.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$365.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$303.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$320.01.
In related news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$788,560.50.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
