Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,813 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

DIS stock opened at $100.99 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.46. The stock has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

