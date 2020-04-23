Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Buys 75 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2020

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.0% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $229.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.46 and a 200-day moving average of $220.37. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

