Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 613 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $394.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

