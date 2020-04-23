Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

GOOG stock opened at $1,263.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,194.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,316.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

