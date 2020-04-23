Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

