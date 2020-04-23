Epiq Partners LLC Has $942,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,160.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,978.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,883.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,373.41.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

