Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $204.17 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.